Brooklyn Cured to Release New Items at IDDBA and Summer Fancy Food Show

Brooklyn Cured Deli May 19, 2022

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Cured is expanding its line of charcuterie and Gilbert & Bernard Pâté with 5 new items for buyers to preview at IDDBA and the Summer Fancy Food Show in June. The five new products were developed based on consumer trends and sales of successful items in the Specialty Charcuterie category.  

Brooklyn Cured Presliced Beef Charcuterie

  • Tuscan Red Wine Beef Salami, Presliced – All-Beef Salami with red wine, garlic, and herbs  
  • Spicy Bresaola with Calabrian Chili, Presliced  

Brooklyn Cured Salami Chubs

Black Truffle Salami Chub – Pork salami with fresh Italian black truffles; complements Award-Winning Cocktail-Inspired Chubs  

Gilbert & Bernard Pâté  

  • Bistro-Style Mousse with Cognac – Inspired by Parisian bistro food; Pork-Free mousse with of cognac and warm spices  
  • White Truffle Mousse -Pork-Free mousse with nutty white truffles; pairs well with Champagne

The new items are available to ship to stores in July, giving retailers time to add them to Holiday Sets. 

The products have tested well with consumers in multiple regions with flavors that are on-trend. Brooklyn Cured Founder, Scott Bridi, explains: “When we create new items, we want to set them apart from what’s widely available, but also get ahead of the curve with flavors and attributes that resonate with consumers.”

Brooklyn Cured will be sampling the new items at IDDBA (booth #3555) and the Summer Fancy Food Show (booth #440). 

###

Brooklyn Cured is a producer of award-winning charcuterie using sustainable meat and finedining technique. Our artisanal product line includes shelf-stable salami, sausages, and deli meats using pasture-raised meat with no antibiotics. Gilbert & Bernard Pâté is the newest addition to the Brooklyn Cured family, offering a line of specialty pâté and mousse items. ###

