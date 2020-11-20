Columbus Adds Innovation Just in Time for Smaller Holiday Get-togethers

HAYWARD, Calif. — Columbus Craft Meats, the number one Italian deli meats brand in the United States, announced the expansion of its Columbus® Charcuterie Tasting Board line just in time for the Holidays.

The new Columbus® Mediterranean Charcuterie Tasting Board adds new options inspired by the flavors of the region and contains premium ingredients on a wood-printed board. The board highlights Mediterranean ingredients, including Columbus® chorizo, prosciutto, Taralli crackers, dried Turkish apricots, Fontina cheese and a French olive medley.

“Our original Columbus® Charcuterie Tasting Board has been a huge hit with consumers, as it makes the premium charcuterie experience easy and convenient for everyone,” said Caviness Drake, associate brand manager for Columbus Craft Meats. “We know that consumers continue to look for new and different flavor combinations with charcuterie. The new Columbus® Mediterranean Charcuterie Tasting Board is able to do that, while still being convenient and easy to serve.”

“We understand people are getting together in smaller groups these days, but they still don’t always have the time to shop and put together a high-quality and great-looking charcuterie board. With the new Columbus® Mediterranean Charcuterie Tasting Board, we are continuing to provide everyone with quick, delicious options that look and taste fantastic.”

The new Columbus® Mediterranean Charcuterie Tasting Board retails for approximately $13.99 and is available nationwide. For more information on the Columbus™ brand, including where to purchase, please visit www.columbuscraftmeats.com

ABOUT COLUMBUS CRAFT MEATS

Founded in 1917, Columbus Craft Meats produces award-winning Italian salami and deli meats sold under the Columbus® brand. Its products are available at food retailers nationwide. Columbus Craft Meats is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL). More information can be found at www.columbuscraftmeats.com

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Columbus®, Wholly® Guacamole, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ – focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.