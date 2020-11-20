Brexit Webinars to Support The Global Ornamental Horticulture Industry

The International Association of Horticultural Producers – AIPH, FloraCulture International and World Horti Center are working together to organise two webinars preparing the global ornamental horticultural industry for Brexit.

We invite plant breeders, growers, traders, auctions, distributors, retailers and the landscape sector to two webinars on Wednesday 2 December and Friday 4 December designed to help the horticultural supply chain understand the changes that will come into effect from 1 January 2021.

The first webinar ‘Preparing for Brexit – exporting and importing plants, trees, and bulbs’ is run in association with the UK’s Horticultural Trades Association. It will broadcast live from 3pm CET (Central European Time).

The HTA notes that the UK imports about £350m-worth of plants a year (excluding cut flowers). This figure demonstrates the need for practical preparation on both sides as the EU support mechanisms that have been in place for more than 40 years, and more importantly during the Coronavirus pandemic, won’t be there after 31 December.

Key industry stakeholders will share their research, knowledge, and insight into what the future holds and how the industry needs to prepare, whether or not there is a Brexit deal agreed.

Who is presenting?

· Sally Cullimore, Policy Manager, Horticultural Trades Association (HTA), UK – Brexit challenges for plant/tree/bulb importers/exporters and how the UK production/retail industry is preparing for Brexit

· Eline van den Berg, Supply Chain Public Affairs, Royal FloraHolland, the Netherlands – Impact of Brexit on the market position of the Netherlands in the UK.

· Stefan Koopman, Market Economist UK Rabobank – The macroeconomic effects of trading with the UK post-Brexit

· Bruce Harnett, Managing Director, Kernock Park Plants, UK – What Brexit means for UK growers.

· Henk Westerhof, Anthos (Royal Trade Association for Nursery Stock and Flower Bulbs), the Netherlands – How EU growers are reacting to Brexit.

The second webinar ‘Preparing for Brexit – exporting and importing cut flowers” will also broadcast live from 3pm CET (Central European Time).

Who is presenting?

· Nigel Jenney, CEO Fresh Produce Consortium, UK – Brexit challenges for importers/exporters and how the UK production/retail industry is preparing for Brexit.

· Ian Michell, Group Technical & Procurement Director, Flamingo Group, UK – How Brexit could change the supply of flowers to the UK

· Eline van den Berg, Supply Chain Public Affairs, Royal FloraHolland, the Netherlands – Impact of Brexit on the market position of the Netherlands in the UK.

· Stefan Koopman, Market Economist UK Rabobank – The macroeconomic effects of trading with the UK post-Brexit

· Augusto Solano, President of Asocolflores, Colombia – Brexit implications for South America.

AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe comments “These webinars are taking place at a critical time, just one month before trade between the EU and UK will change dramatically. There are many unanswered questions in the trade and concerns about how it will all work as well as the longer-term impact on supply to the UK market. This is a unique opportunity to get the latest update and will be valuable discussions for the entire industry.”

There is no entry cost, and the webinars are English spoken.

For more information about the speakers visit http://aiph.org/current-events/preparing-for-brexit/

To register for Preparing for Brexit – exporting and importing plants, trees, and bulbs on Wednesday 2 December visithttps://event.webinarjam.com/register/143/plq41t5l

To register for Preparing for Brexit – exporting and importing cut flowers on Friday 4 December visithttps://event.webinarjam.com/register/142/r4kvlu95

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next. www.aiph.org

World Horti Center

World Horti Center is the knowledge and innovation center for international greenhouse horticulture. A leading platform where business, education, research, and government jointly innovate, connect, inspire and share knowledge. Every year, World Horti Center is visited by 25,000 international professionals, who are looking for connection, knowledge and innovations in horticulture. We connect parties who want to contribute in sustainable food supply and greening the world.

www.worldhorticenter.nl

FloraCulture International magazine (FCI)

FCI is a publication specific to the international floricultural industry. It is distributed directly to individuals and through FCI Partner Associations, (consisting mainly of growers, breeders, wholesalers, landscapers, florists and retail), on a bi-monthly basis from the Americas to Australasia in both printed and digital forms. FCI has long been a valuable source of news and information for growers around the world. www.floracultureinternational.com

The Horticultural Trades Association (HTA)

The Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) is the trade association for the UK garden industry. It helps its members to flourish by representing, promoting, and developing the garden industry through their key values, collaboration, innovation, influence and integrity. Its key roles include the provision of advice-based services such as business improvement schemes; briefings and helplines; training, conferences and events for members; market information and research; promotions such as the National Garden Gift Voucher and Gift Card schemes; and working closely with government and the media to influence policy and projects.

www.hta.org.uk