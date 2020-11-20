Flatlining Sales to 6 Figures: How Mark Cuban Helped Pivot this Vegan Deli Meat Company for the Pandemic

Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban has built an investment portfolio full of vegan and plant-based food companies from ABC’s “Shark Tank,” including plant-based deli meat company Unreal Deli.

On season 11 of the show in 2019, Cuban made a deal with Unreal Deli to invest $250,000 in exchange for 20% of the company. He was impressed with the product and the company’s founder, Jenny Goldfarb.

After his investment, the company was thriving, Goldfarb said during an appearance on Friday’s episode of “Shark Tank.” But “when Covid-19 reached our shores, everything changed. Restaurants were hit hard.”

