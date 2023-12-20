Veroni Charcuterie Boards: New Social Media Campaign by the Prestigious Italian Charcuterie Brand Kicks Off

Starting December 18th, Veroni, who is recognized as being the first Italian brand in the U.S. for cured meats, is launching the first-ever series of video tutorials to help master the art of Charcuterie board-making step by step, one reel at a time.

Correggio – Step by step, one reel at a time, learn the art of charcuterie board-making and bring your creations to the table with Veroni. The historic charcuterie company from Emilia-Romagna, famous worldwide for its high-quality cured meats and recognized as the leading Italian brand in the US luncheon meat industry*, kicks off its new social media campaign: “Veroni charcuterie boards: the Italian touch!”, online starting from December 18th.

This is the video tutorial series aimed at helping people learn or master the art of charcuterie board-crafting. The campaign’s goal is to let Veroni’s followers hop on one of the most popular food trends in recent years. A food aesthetic that went viral online, and quickly became a go-to appetizer for gatherings of all kinds, from parties and happy hours to family celebrations.

The multichannel campaign will be available on both the company’s U.S. social media and Italian profiles, from Instagram to Facebook, via Linkedin, Twitter, and Youtube, and finally on the company’s websites veroni.com and veroni.it.

“The goal of this campaign is to not only speak to foodies who are on a hunt for the latest food trends, but to also reach those who don’t like cooking but still want to impress their guests by following a few simple tips. Our reels are cooking-friendly and will be very good options for youngsters who are taking their first steps in the kitchen.” The project was created to hop on a viral trend that has thrilled millions of American social media users and making it our own,” comments Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager at Veroni. “The added, unique value of the content created is found in our Italian DNA, the Italian touch in terms of style and taste that we are known worldwide for.”

While the campaign directed to the Italian community starts with five video tutorials that show the “ABCs ” of how to learn the art of preparing a charcuterie board properly, in the U.S. the campaign starts with five thematic cutting boards perfect for holiday parties or an “aperitivo” with friends, designed for pro charcuterie board makers.

Since Christmas is right around the corner, the campaign couldn’t have begun with anything other than a holiday-themed charcuterie board, using charcuterie and cheese as Christmas decorations, perfect for surprising your family and friend’s tastebuds. Using the same logic, playing on the artistic and chromatic juxtaposition of cheese, vegetables, fresh and dried fruits to create designs and geometric shapes , we then move on to the Spring charcuterie board, ideal for bringing the season’s most beloved ingredients to the table. For those who don’t shy away from happy hour, the AperiTime charcuterie board is dedicated to the company’s U.S. best-selling line of the same name a kit of mixed goods including cured meats, cheese, olives, dried fruit, breadsticks, and everything you need to make a DIY appetizer.

The Happy Birthday Charcuterie board is designed to help you celebrate in the tastiest way, while the last one, Discover the Taste of Italy, is the board that acknowledges and highlights the excellence of cured meats from Emilia-Romagna, and emphasizes the importance of Italian production and quality, a key to the success of sales recorded in the American market. The historic company from Correggio exports its cured meats, which are made strictly in Emilia-Romagna, to the United States, to then be sliced in the Logan plant in New Jersey guaranteeing freshness while maintaining the organoleptic characteristics.

For both the Italian and American public, the new campaign complements the influencer marketing activities that animate Veroni’s properties for much of the year. Each week Italian and American content creators receive countless views and likes on their profiles with videos dedicated to charcuterie boards, food pairing with cocktails and cured meats, and creative, amazing recipes, all with 100% made in Italy cold cuts.

The creation and development of the campaign has been directed by DAG Communication, a Milan-based agency specialized in corporate communication and public relations, in collaboration with Uramaki, a content factory also based in Milan well-known in the industry for producing high-quality digital content. Supporting the project are the staff of the catering company Sol in Cucina.

*Data source: IRI segment US Luncheon Meat

Veroni Salumi

A historic producer of high-quality cured meats, Veroni was founded in 1925 born from the initiative of five brothers – Fiorentino, Francesco, Paolo, Adolfo and Ugo – who owned a small grocery store in Correggio, in the province of Reggio Emilia. From a small local deli , Veroni has now become a modern, technologically advanced business that passes down the art of cured meats from generation to generation, preserving the values of tradition, craftsmanship and old-fashioned recipes. In addition to the Correggio plant, which still remains the company’s headquarters, Veroni has six other production plants in Emilia-Romagna and, in 2016, a slicing plant was born in the United States.