HilverdaFlorist launches Scabiosa branding concept: Virtuoso

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – HilverdaFlorist welcomes you to the world of well-known grand masters that inspire us all. From great musicians to luminaries in the world of painting and movies. They can now be found in the Scabiosa Virtuoso® Series. The long-lasting, fascinating pincushion flowers are here to impress just like their masterpieces.

About Scabiosa Virtuoso®

Scabiosa Virtuoso® varieties bring desired depth and structure, flowering gradually to their full size and leaving an everlasting impression. Explore the breath-taking array of vibrant and dazzling colours within the collection. With their high ornamental value, these varieties serve as the ideal foundation for endless creativity for florists and other enthusiasts to create their own masterpieces.

Trade Fair Aalsmeer & IFTF Vijfhuizen

A sneak preview of the Virtuoso® branding concept was presented during the Royal FloraHolland Trade Fair Aalsmeer and the IFTF in Vijfhuizen (NL). Here, many visitors from around the world got their first glimpses of these greats.

Virtuoso® assortment

The Virtuoso® series stems from an established Scabiosa range from HilverdaFlorist that was expanded this year with improved genetics after which it received its new name. New to the 2024 Virtuoso® collection are the lavender-coloured Bernini and a unique deep-purple coloured Verdi.

Scabiosa Virtuoso® promotions

Are you a grower, exporter, trader or florist and would you like to highlight your Scabiosa Virtuoso® range through this brand new concept? Our team is ready to assist you and inform you about the possibilities. Contact marketing@hilverdaflorist.com to start working on your own masterpiece.

HilverdaFlorist focuses on breeding, propagation and development of an extensive range of cut flowers, pot and garden plants. With a trusted, global network of subsidiaries, distribution partners and production locations, HilverdaFlorist provides local support and premium young plant material, suitable for every climate and evolving cultivation requirements.

To learn more about HilverdaFlorist and to download the new catalogues, please visit hilverdaflorist.com.