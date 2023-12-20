Terra Nova Nurseries Variety Recognized as Top Performer at 2023 Colorado State University Flower Trials

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding technology, today announced the company’s Brunnera ‘Alexandria’ variety received the “Top Performer” award at the 2023 Colorado State University (CSU) Flower Trials.

Brunnera ‘Alexandria’ earned the “Top Performer” award due to its superior performance in the ground for two winters and three growing seasons. The variety’s brilliant silver leaves stand out in shady areas and make for a great ground cover. The shiny foliage was described by CSU trial judges as being very attractive all growing season, with less veining and thick leaves.

‘Alexandria’ is highlighted by tiny clouds of sky-blue flowers that float above the foliage as it emerges in the spring. The variety is a wonderful shade accent plant and presents immense landscape value for borders, containers and mass plantings. ‘Alexandria’ also provides a variety of special uses, including being deer-resistant and requiring low water usage.

Terra Nova breeders bred ‘Alexandria’ as a companion plant for Brunnera ‘Alexander’s Great’, a renowned and best-selling company variety, to be even showier. The iconic plant lineage has a strong performance history at the CSU trials, with ‘Alexander’s Great’ winning the 2015 “Too Good to Wait Performer” and the 2016 “Top Performer Perennial” awards.

“’Alexandria’ is the perfect counterpart for her mate, ‘Alexander’s Great’, with mirror-silver leaves that match the size and vigor of her predecessor,” said Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development at Terra Nova Nurseries. “This variety is a refreshing addition to any garden, with its delicate flowers and light fragrance.”

The Colorado State University Flower Trial Gardens are located in the campus’ Garden Arts District. Over 1,000 annual and perennial flowers were trialed in the 2023 Flower Trials. Learn more: https://flowertrials.colostate.edu

Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries at www.terranovanurseries.com.