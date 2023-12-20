Cooke Aquaculture USA Welcomes Steven Hedlund as Director of Public Affairs

Machiasport, Maine – Cooke Aquaculture USA Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Hedlund as Director of Public Affairs. Mr. Hedlund is an experienced leader in seafood communications, public affairs, event management and media relations. He joins family-owned Cooke from his most recent role as spokesperson for the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), the world’s largest aquaculture certification program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven to Cooke Aquaculture USA in Maine,” said Joel Richardson, Vice President of Public Relations, Cooke Inc. “He brings an impressive set of skills from decades of experience in the seafood industry, and he is passionate about environmentally sustainable seafood production, promoting the benefits of aquaculture in the local food system, and preserving Maine’s heritage of a vibrant working waterfront.”

Mr. Hedlund will work collaboratively with fellow Cooke employees, area residents and stakeholders on municipal, state and federal policy and opportunities to support Cooke’s growing workforce, local marine supply chain and to maximize social and economic benefits of the Maine salmon aquaculture industry. As the only ocean-raised Atlantic salmon producer in America, Cooke Aquaculture USA is proud to be a major employer of over 200 people in Maine. Since 2004, the company has operated certified freshwater hatcheries, a processing plant, and saltwater farms. Cooke’s Atlantic salmon raised in Maine without antibiotics is available across New England at fine grocers.

Mr. Hedlund will also work with the Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), the lead trade group connecting fishing and aquaculture seafood communities, which contributes over $3.2 billion a year to the Maine economy. In addition, he will support Cooke’s membership in the National Aquaculture Association (NAA), which provides a unified national voice for aquaculture that ensures its sustainability, protects its profitability, and encourages its development in an environmentally responsible manner.

“I am excited to be joining Cooke at a time when U.S. fishermen and fish farmers are working hard to help meet our country’s growing seafood demand,” said Mr. Hedlund. “There is a tremendous opportunity for Maine to lead the way with sustainable seafood production, and salmon farming is at the forefront of that opportunity. I’ve called Maine home for 30 years, and I’m beyond excited by the opportunity to help advance responsible seafood production in Maine by applying my experience with the Global Seafood Alliance and Best Aquaculture Practices.”

Cooke’s core purpose is to “cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for our families, and build stronger communities.”