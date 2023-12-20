Eastern Fisheries Promotes Veteran EVP to Chief Executive Officer

Eastern Fisheries Inc. has appointed Joe Furtado, formerly Executive Vice President, to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

The company further announced additional executive leadership changes. Joseph Marshall has assumed the role of Executive Vice President, Michael Anthony has assumed the role of Vice President of Global Operations, Donald Munroe has assumed the role of Vice President of Supply Chain Management, and Shawn Harding has assumed the role of Vice President of Sales.

A 30+ year veteran of the seafood industry, Mr. Furtado has been instrumental in Eastern’s growth. He joined Eastern Fisheries in 1997 as the company’s Executive Vice President. In his new role Furtado will lead Eastern Fisheries’ executive team, overseeing Eastern’s overall business strategy, resource management and investment allocations.

