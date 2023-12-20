Curt Alpeter Announced as CEO of Grafton Village Cheese Company

Grafton, Vermont — The Grafton Village Cheese Company, a subsidiary of the Windham Foundation, announces that Curt Alpeter has stepped into the position of CEO. He is leading the historic and award-winning handmade cheese business, including operations, retail, and wholesale distribution.

“Curt brings a wealth of specialty food knowledge and 33 years of experience building Vermont companies. He is passionate about promoting Vermont’s agrarian economy, land stewardship, and specialty cheese making,” says Windham Foundation Board of Trustees Chair, Bill Bruett. “His background and experience fit with the Windham Foundation’s mission of enhancing Vermont’s rural economy – especially our commitment to making high-quality cheese at the Grafton Village Cheese Company.”

Alpeter was most recently President of Runamok Maple, based in Fairfax, VT, where helped build the company into a nationally-recognized specialty food brand.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at Grafton Village Cheese Company,” Alpeter says. “GVCC is an iconic brand, with a rich history, and world-class products. It is extremely motivating to work with the team to produce and deliver artisanal cheddar knowing that it also makes a broader impact on the social, economic, and cultural vitality of Vermont’s rural communities.”

Alpeter has also served as Board Chair to Audubon Vermont and has been a member of several other non-profit boards including the Charlotte Land Trust and North Country Federal Credit Union. Alpeter and his wife Lynn make their home in Charlotte, Vermont.

About the Windham Foundation

The Windham Foundation, based in Grafton, strives to enhance economic, cultural, and civic life in Vermont. As an operating foundation, it preserves and advances the positive qualities of Vermont communities and their natural resources through its rural enterprises, grants to nonprofit organizations with shared purposes, and conferences on issues that matter to Vermont.

The Windham Foundation is an operating foundation. It operates the Grafton Inn which has been open for over 200 years, the Grafton Village Cheese Company which has made award-winning artisan cheese for more than 50 years, and the Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center. The Foundation operates these social enterprises to ensure that the region’s and the state’s rural economy remain viable.

In addition to these activities, the Foundation offers philanthropic, charitable, and educational programs and supports the village of Grafton through its preservation of historic buildings, open land stewardship, and financial support in the form of taxes and grants.