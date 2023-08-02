Veroni Makes an Encore: Returns as the Official Charcuterie Sponsor For the Mubadala Citi DC Open and Western & Southern Open

The number one brand of Italian charcuterie in the US continues to serve premium experiences for foodies and tennis fans. Italian aperitivo triumphs: in Cincinnati, Veroni offers the best formula in collaboration with Aperol Spritz

(Correggio, Italy) – Veroni makes an encore. The nearly century-old Italian deli meats company, for the second year in a row, takes the court in Washington DC as the Official Charcuterie sponsor for the Mubadala Citi DC Open taking place from July 29th through August 6th. A week later, at the exact same time as last year, the company will be going back to Cincinnati to sponsor the Western & Southern Open, from August 12 -20.

The winning team remains the same. Again, this year Veroni sponsorships will be full of events and initiatives to gratify American tennis fans by offering the best Italian food experience. Among the most anticipated events is the Sunset Aperitivo in Cincinnati, an event open to the public scheduled for August 18th and created in collaboration with an exceptional partner: Aperol Spritz, one of the world’s most iconic cocktail brands. The idea is to replicate last year’s success, serving the iconic orange drink & Veroni charcuterie at sunset, an unbeatable combination that won over thousands of participants last year.

“Italian food comes with unforgettable experiences. This is what we aim to do by continuing to bring our culinary culture to the largest sporting events such as The Mubadala Citi DC Open and the Western & Southern Open”, explains Emanuela Bigi, Veroni Marketing Manager. “We want tennis fans to become fans of Veroni as well. We have been bringing the best charcuterie since 2016 and we want to continue carrying out our mission by celebrating sports and the high quality of our charcuterie”.

Veroni’s offer at Mubadala Citi DC Open and Western & Southern Open

Even this year tennis fans can have a first-class experience at the Stadium Club watching their favorite players from the best stadium view while enjoying the authentic Italian charcuterie of Veroni. Their genuine deli meats will delight athletes and their families and friends at the Players Lounge too – the best way to recharge the athletes’ batteries. In addition, Veroni products will be present at the grab-and-go points of Rock Creek Park. For the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Veroni has also organized a giveaway to give the luckiest fans a chance to win two pairs of tickets for the final on August 6th.

As the Official Italian charcuterie Sponsor at the Western & Southern Open, the Italian company will be present with its branded lounge where fans can taste the excellent variety of curated meats paired with Aperol Spritz. In partnership with the Italian brand, for the occasion, Veroni aims to transform the lounge into the temple of “Italian aperitivo”. At the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Veroni and Aperol Spritz will also be the protagonists of a media sampling event.

Sponsorship activities in 2023

Players Lounge – Citi Open 2022

After inaugurating the 2023 sponsorship campaign with the BNP Paribas Open, Veroni continues to capture tennis fans’ taste buds with their authentic Italian charcuterie, from the famous Italian Prosciutto to regional specialties such as Coppa and traditional salami featured in their product lines. Supported by 2022’s great achievements and events, Veroni aims to elevate its high-quality, imported Italian charcuterie offering premium food experiences. The secret behind their amazing taste is hidden in their traditional recipes passed down through generations. Veroni produces all its meats in Italy, ensuring that every bite is bursting with true Italian flavors. A competitive advantage that continues to score points for the company: Veroni has grown in the US market, with a 20% increase in yearly revenue in 2022.

“We believe in the synergy between sports and high-quality food. Indeed, we look forward to sponsoring even more ATP and WTA tournaments because they are the right places to meet and connect with our target”, says Emanuela Bigi, Veroni’s marketing manager. “True to this winning combination with tennis, Veroni has also been the official supplier of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. As a historical deli meats company, Veroni aims to bring the full experience of enjoying authentic charcuterie to everybody”.

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella, and other fresh, cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of its headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made salumi into the USA, which is sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve its flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing its traditional family recipes to the USA.