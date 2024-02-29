Veroni Gets Ready for a New Tennis Season and Kicks Off 2024 as Official Italian Charcuterie Sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open

(Correggio, Italy). For the second year in a row, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is ready to enjoy Veroni charcuterie. After a successful 2023 sponsoring the most important US tennis tournaments, such as the Mubadala DC Citi Open (Washington) and Cincinnati Open, Veroni kicks off 2024 as the Official Italian Charcuterie sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open, the most-attended WTA 1000 and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the world, which will take place from March 3 to March 17 in the unparalleled atmosphere of Tennis Paradise.

The Italian Company, which has confirmed its leadership as the top Italian charcuterie brand in the USA since 2021, continues its journey on the American tennis courts, bringing its made-in-Italy quality cured meats as part of the food experiences planned at the Village Stage throughout the tournament. The California-based event paves the way for Veroni’s 2024 sponsorship activities, which will be full of exciting tennis events, such as the Cincinnati Open (August 11–19), where the Italian Company will reaffirm its sponsorships for a third year in a row.

“This year, we are excited to strengthen our partnership with BNP Paribas Open to continue with the great visibility we enjoyed in 2023 and further boost the consumption experience of our cured meats”, says Emanuela Bigi, Veroni Marketing manager. “To truly appreciate our authentic Italian charcuterie, produced with recipes handed down from generation to generation within our family, a taste test is a great way to go. This important tournament is the perfect opportunity to introduce our brand to US tennis and food fans and elevate our brand’s image.”

Supported by the great successes of 2023, the Italian Company continues to promote its high-quality, imported Italian charcuterie to US sports fans and foodies. Thanks to its 100% Italian imported cured meats, the Company is growing year after year in the US market.

Veroni Lounge at BNP Paribas Open

As the Official Italian Charcuterie Sponsor, Veroni will givespectators and players a chance to enjoy the excellence of its deli meats between matches. Guests will be able to stop by the Veroni Lounge, an eye-catching Californian-style display booth that will provide the exclusive tasting experience of authentic Italian deli meats while watching the world’s top tennis players compete. The Company’s products, including their best-selling line Enjoy AperiTime and the Snack Line, will also be availablefor purchaseat the Grab & Go points inside the venue. The brand’s premium charcuterie will be available in the Luxury Suites as well as at various restaurants, bars, and concessions throughout the venue.

Additionally, Veroni’s logo will be featured inside Stadiums 1,2,3 and 4 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. During the break, at Stadiums 1 and 2, a video commercial will show the excellence of the Company’s Italian cured meats, the perfect ingredients for extraordinary charcuterie boards, and Veroni’s strong connection with the tennis world. This year’s partnership with BNP Paribas Open also includes television coverage as part of the tournament’s Tennis Channel broadcast in the United States, providing much more visibility to the brand and its products. For Veroni it is not the only appearance on TV: also the documentary series Break Point, dedicated to tennis greats, features the brand in some of its images.

Sponsorship activities in 2024

“We want US consumers to have the opportunity to taste the difference of our products, and large events like tennis tournaments are the right place to meet and connect with our target audience,” adds Emanuela Bigi.

The historical Italian charcuterie producer has been the first Italian Company to import the finest, made-in-Italy charcuterie to the US since 2016. Once delivered in the USA, Veroni’s authentic Italian cured meats are locally sliced and packaged in compliance with US strict food safety requirements at the Logan, New Jersey, facility. As a historical, family-owned company, Veroni aims to bring the full experience of enjoying authentic Italian charcuterie to American consumers.

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella, and other fresh, cured meats. The Company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Upon establishing its first headquarters in Logan, New Jersey, in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made cured meats into the USA. All the cured meats are sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve flavor and aroma. Now, with over 40 products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing its traditional family recipes to the USA.