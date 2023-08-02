Lactalis Canada Acquires Premium Dessert Manufacturer Marie Morin Canada

TORONTO – Lactalis Canada Inc. (‘Lactalis Canada’) – the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands such as Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group – today announced that it has reached an agreement with Marie Morin Canada to acquire its business based in Canada*. The acquisition will see Lactalis Canada entering the dessert category, in both the Canadian and U.S. markets, and joins Lactalis Canada’s extensive dairy portfolio of cheese, tablespreads, yogourt and fluid brands.
Lactalis Canada will acquire Marie Morin Canada’s product line of premium desserts featuring the finest traditional recipes including its signature crème brûlée, chocolate mousse and cheesecakes. The transaction will also include Marie Morin Canada’s production facility in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Québec and the addition of 52 employees who will join Lactalis Canada’s existing 4,000+ employees and 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.
“We are delighted to add Marie Morin Canada and its product line of signature desserts to the Lactalis Canada family,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “As part of our broad-based dairy portfolio that continues to evolve and expand to meet consumer trends and demands, this acquisition will enable Lactalis Canada to pursue its strategy in developing desserts for the North American market and will further expand our product offering for our valued retail and foodservice customers.”
With fresh and frozen desserts in glass jars, Marie Morin Canada was established in Québec in 2004 by David Morin and Sophie Le Vexier. Marie Morin Canada manufactures and markets its traditional French recipes in North America, offering consumers unique, restaurant quality, delicious desserts, made with simple and natural ingredients.
*Note: This acquisition is specific to Marie Morin Canada and has no relation to the activities of Marie Morin France.
About Lactalis Canada
With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2022 list of Canada’s Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada’s more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company’s iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.