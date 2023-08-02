New Research Says Cow’s Milk is Better for You Than Oat Milk or Other Plant-Based Vegan Alternatives

The plant-based milk industry is booming, and new milks seem to be cropping up everywhere — from the old standbys of almond milk and oat milk, to newfangled pistachio milk and cashew milk. The options are endless.

But few of these alternatives compare to cow’s milk in terms of nutrition, according to data presented on July 24 at the American Society for Nutrition Conference in Boston. The data has not yet been published.

“I thought going into this that the manufacturers would have been looking at cow’s milk and trying to match it with these products,” Dr. Abigail Johnson, who researches nutrition at the University of Minnesota, told Insider.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Insider