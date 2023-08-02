All-America Selections Provides List of Young Plant Suppliers and the AAS Winners they are Offering for 2024

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – With a 40% increase in numbers over last year, North American young plant suppliers are offering more AAS Winners as both plugs and liners for 2024 than in any previous recent year.

All-America Selections (AAS) has just posted to their website, a list of participating young plant suppliers and the AAS Winners they are producing. That same website lists wholesale seed suppliers. Many of the suppliers listed have availability databases that are searchable and/or sortable by the AAS Winner designation to assist their customers in product selection.

The young plant suppliers included in this year’s list are:

Ball Tagawa

Bob’s Market

D.G.I. Propagators

Emerald Coast Growers

Genesis Propagators (CAN only)

Geo. Sant & Sons

Green Circle Growers

Green Leaf

Gro N Sell

Gulley Greenhouses

Headstart Nursery

Jolly Farmer

Knox Horticulture

Kube Pak

Lucas Greenhouses

Mast Young Plants

Natural Beauty Plant Growers

Pacific Plug & Liner

Plant Peddler

Plug Connection

Raker-Roberta’s

Speedling

Sunbelt Greenhouses

Swift Greenhouses

Tagawa

Van de Wetering

VanWingerden International

VanVugt

Wagner’s

Wenke Greenhouses

“We are very happy and encouraged that more and more young plant growers are choosing AAS Winners for their product assortments. As the diversity of AAS Winners expands and availability increases, consumers will find it even easier to find the varieties they want.” states AAS Executive Director Diane Blazek.

It includes all Winners from 2005-2024 and includes some older, classic AAS Winners.

All-America Selections was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization trialing in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times a year.