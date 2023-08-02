PDSI Celebrates Aspidistra’ Tokyo Skies’ Win at Cultivate 2023 Retailers’ Choice Awards

Plant Development Services, Inc. (PDSI) is delighted to share the exciting news of Aspidistra Tokyo Skies’ recognition at Cultivate 2023. Developed by Plants Nouveau and soon to be released as part of the prestigious Southern Living® and Sunset® Plant Collections, this outstanding variety has earned the esteemed Retailers’ Choice Awards™. Danny Summers, Managing Director from The Garden Center Group says, “With its striking variegated foliage and resilience, Tokyo Skies generated great excitement among the judges for its potential as both an outdoor plant in Southern markets and as a sought-after indoor houseplant in regions beyond.” With its remarkable foliage, ideally suited for shady environments, Aspidistra Tokyo Skies is resilient and charming, making it the ideal choice for tough gardening conditions.

“We remain dedicated to discovering new plant varieties for the market that quench the current consumer demand for intriguing plants that can survive in challenging locations,” explains Kip McConnell, Director of PDSI. “Together with Plants Nouveau, we’re pleased to share Aspidistra Tokyo Skies, sure to be an invaluable plant in the landscape for the U.S. consumer.”

Aspidistra ‘Tokyo Skies’ will be offered through Southern Living and Sunset Plant Collections. An attractive evergreen groundcover, ‘Tokyo Skies’ has broad, dark green foliage adorned with unique cream and white variegation. This water-wise perennial requires minimal care once established. With its exceptional adaptability to varying light conditions, this variety offers foliage interest for shady areas in a “tough as nails” form.

Tokyo Skies meets a growing consumer demand for visually dynamic shade plantings, thriving in partial to full shade conditions in Zones 8 – 10. Size at maturity is 2 – 3 feet high by 1 – 2 feet wide.

By adding Aspidistra Tokyo Skies to their collection, PDSI reaffirms their commitment to delivering premium plant varieties that elevate outdoor spaces while advocating for sustainability and water conservation.

To learn more about this exciting release, please contact Corrina Murray at corrina@plantdevelopment.com.

About Plant Development Services Inc. Plant Development Services Inc. was founded in 1996 by Greg Smith of the third-generation, family-owned Flowerwood Nursery, Inc. Plant Development Services owns and/or licenses more than 300 patented plant properties and boasts these top-ranking plant brands: Encore® Azalea, the Southern Living® Plant Collection, the Sunset Plant Collection®, Better Boxwood®, and Butterfly Candy®. To learn more about Plant Development Services Inc., visit plantdevelopment.com.