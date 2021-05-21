All-America Selections Announces Sponsorship of New Jonathan Bardzik Cooking Series

All-America Selections, North America’s most well-known and respected non-profit plant trialing organization, is pleased to announce a sponsored partnership with noted industry ally, chef and storyteller, Jonathan Bardzik.

“Growing up working in my family’s garden center I have always understood how businesses are the link between great plants and home gardens. I am excited to share that message and the role of organizations like All-America Selections through my new series.” states Jonathan. “I am excited to support horticulture’s innovators from breeders and growers to the retailers who introduce home gardeners to the new introductions you create and market.”

Five years ago AAS worked with Jonathan on a series of videos using AAS Winner vegetables in a series called Cooking with AAS Winners. This new series of eight cooking shows entitled Jonathan’s Kitchen builds on those previous videos as well as Jonathan’s three successful cookbooks: Simple Summer, Seasons to Taste and Fresh and Magical Vinaigrettes. With fresh-from-the-garden ingredients, Bardzik shares seasonally-inspired recipes and the people they bring together, including Central Farm Markets group and MeatCrafters owner Debbie Moser; and award-winning, best-selling author, chef, television personality and Mediterranean diet advocate Amy Riolo. Bardzik even charms with his own parents and his husband, Jason, as guests! The show takes viewers through recipes and techniques accessible to beginners and innovative enough for experienced home cooks.

Jonathan’s Kitchen premieres on Revry May 21 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST and is then available on demand at Revry.tv or on the Revry app. The show is produced by Parrlime Productions & Tarnów Entertainment and directed by Jonathan Bardzik.