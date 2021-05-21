Effie’s Homemade Wins Gold in sofi Awards

Boston, MA – Effie’s Homemade Corn Biscuits has won the gold award in the Cracker Category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.

Effie’s Corn Biscuits was one of 130 winners selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste – including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma – ingredient quality, and innovation. The sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April following strict safety guidelines.

“We couldn’t be more proud to announce that our Corn Biscuits won a “Gold” sofi Award in the Cracker Category” says Joan MacIsaac, co-owner of Effie’s Homemade. “The sofis recognize innovation and remarkable taste in the industry, and we are honored to claim the gold this year.”

Inspired by America’s historic recipes for cornmeal flatbreads, corn pones, and johnnycakes, our Corn Biscuits are buttery and crunchy with an unexpected touch of anise. They’re a terrific companion for coffee, or get creative with a dollop of fresh chèvre and red pepper jelly. Corn Biscuits can be purchased at retailers across the country and at effieshomemade.com.

The sofi Awards competition is open annually to members of the Specialty Food Association. The Awards have been given each year since 1972. They recognize extraordinary specialty food and beverage products and the people who create them.

About Effie’s Homemade

Effie’s Homemade was founded in 2007 by friends, Joan MacIsaac and Irene Costello. The inspiration for the company comes from Joan’s mother, Effie MacLellan, and her farmhouse family recipe for Oatcakes. By rekindling old-fashioned and forgotten recipes, Effie’s Homemade has created a line of rustic baked goods that are delicious and wholesome. In a world of highly processed foods, Effie’s Homemade turns quality ingredients into great tasting biscuits suitable for any occasion.



Effie’s Homemade products are made in the USA. For more information, visit www.effieshomemade.com .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace database, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; and Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace experience.