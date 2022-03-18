IDFA Applauds USDA Actions on Nutrition Security Including Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Projects

WASHINGTON – Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Actions on Nutrition Security:

“IDFA applauds USDA’s continuing focus on nutrition security and the overall health and wellness of Americans. Our nation’s dairy foods makers are proud to produce a wide variety of healthy and nutritious dairy products, that are affordable and consistently available, for people of all ages. U.S. dairy is committed to playing a proactive role in enhancing access to nutritious foods, especially for our nation’s most vulnerable and underserved individuals. The federal Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee found that most children are not meeting the recommended intake of dairy foods, thereby underconsuming a variety of nutrients they need to grow and thrive, including potassium, calcium, and vitamin D.

“As referenced in today’s statement by USDA, programs like SNAP, WIC, and school meals play a critical role in reducing food insecurity and improving overall health and nutrition. USDA also put a spotlight on the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Projects, a new effort that encourages SNAP participants to purchase fluid milk at select retail locations. It should be our shared goal to collaborate to expand programs like the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Projects and others like it that prioritize removing barriers to bring wholesome, nutritious dairy and other foods to those who need it most.”

# # #

