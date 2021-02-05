IDFA Names New Members of Executive Council and Directors for Industry Segment Boards

WASHINGTON —The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) announced new members of the organization’s Executive Council as well as new directors for the group’s five Industry Segment Boards. IDFA’s Executive Council is composed of executives from across the dairy foods industry and focuses on the business and operations of the association. The five Industry Segment Boards represent fluid milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy-derived ingredients, and are composed of experts and executives who help drive policy and strategy alongside the association’s leadership.

“These executives were nominated and approved based on their demonstrated leadership, business expertise and willingness to dedicate time to the continued growth of IDFA and the dairy industry in the United States,” said Dan Zagzebski, chair of IDFA’s Nomination and Governance Committee.

Together, the Executive Council and Industry Segment Boards make up IDFA’s governance structure and ensure that IDFA represents and engages all segments of the growing dairy industry in the United States.

“I’m thrilled to have such an experienced and diverse set of leaders joining the IDFA Executive Council and Industry Segment Boards,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “Their knowledge, experience and input will guide our regulatory, legislative, communications and membership services so that IDFA is working in the best interest of its members to make a difference for dairy.”

IDFA represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3 million jobs that generate $159 billion in wages and $620 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers. Together, they represent approximately 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, butter and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world.

IDFA Executive Council Members

Officers

Chair: David Ahlem, CEO and President, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Vice Chair: Patricia D. Stroup, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Nestle S.A.

Secretary: Stan Ryan, President & CEO, Darigold, Inc.

Treasurer: David Nelsen, Group Vice President, Manufacturing, Albertsons Companies

Immediate Past Chair: Dan Zagzebski, President & CEO, Great Lakes Cheese Co., Inc.

IDFA Fluid Milk Board

Chair: Jeffrey Kaneb, Chief Operating Officer, HP Hood LLC

Vice Chair: Ed Mullins, Executive Vice President & CEO, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.

IDFA Ice Cream Board

Chair: Mike Wells, President & CEO, Wells Enterprises, Inc.

Vice Chair: Rich D. Draper, Chief Executive Officer, The Ice Cream Club, Inc.

IDFA Cheese Board

Chair: Louie Gentine, Chief Executive Officer, Sargento Foods Inc.

Vice Chair: Doug Simon, President, Agropur U.S. Operations

IDFA Yogurt and Cultured Products Board

Chair: Philippe L. Caradec, Vice President, Public and Government Affairs, Danone North America

Vice Chair: Trevor Farrell, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Americas, Schreiber Foods, Inc.

IDFA Ingredients Board

Chair: Terry Brockman, Chief Business Officer, Saputo Dairy Division USA

Vice Chair: Brad Anderson, President and CEO, California Dairies, Inc.

Directors

Jay Bryant, CEO, Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, Inc.

Peter Cotter, General Manager, Cheese & Dairy, The Kraft Heinz Company

Mike Durkin, President & CEO, Leprino Foods Company

Tim Galloway, CEO, Galloway Company

Douglas Glade, Executive Vice President, Business Integration, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Ken Jorgensen, Director, Dairy Operations, H-E-B

Jerry D. Kaminski, Chief Operating Officer, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Scott McGinty, Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Organic Dairy

Tom Murphy, President, Brewster Cheese Company

Brian Phelan, CEO, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia plc

Shelley Roth, President, Pierre’s Ice Cream Company

Greg Schlafer, CEO, Foremost Farms USA

Erin Sharp, Group Vice President, Manufacturing, The Kroger Co.

Lawrence Webster, CEO, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc.

Gold Business Partner Representatives on Executive Council

Jeff Fielkow, President & CEO, Tetra Pak Inc.

Mary Ledman, Global Dairy Strategist, Rabobank

Mike Neu, Senior Vice President, Food Cultures & Enzymes, Chr. Hansen, Inc.

View the full IDFA Executive Council

Industry Segment Board Additions

IDFA Fluid Milk Board

Director Additions:

Keith Collins, President, Milkco, Inc.

Tim Doelman, CEO, fairlife, LLC

Bob Kirchoff, Chief Executive Officer, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative

Dennis Roberts, CEO/President, Crystal Creamery

Chuck Turner, President, Turner Dairy Farms, Inc.

Gold Business Partner Additions:

Carmen Becker, Vice President & General Manager, Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor

DeWitt D Clark, Vice President, North American Packaging, Evergreen Packaging

Joe Langehennig, Vice President, Corporate Accounts, Ecolab

View the full IDFA Fluid Milk Board

IDFA Ice Cream Board

Director Additions:

Patrick Criteser, President and CEO, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Robin Galloway, President, Ice Cream Division, DFA Dairy Brands

Richard A. Graeter, President & Chief Executive Officer, Graeter’s Manufacturing Co.

Greg Helbig, Director of Operations/Quality, Hiland Dairy Foods Co., LLC

Keith Schroeder, CEO, High Road Craft Ice Cream

Brett Tanttu, Vice President, Research & Development, Saputo Dairy Foods USA

Gold Business Partner Additions:

Kelly Pettijohn, Senior Director, Business Development-Key Accounts, Americold

Chris Olsen, Vice President, Community and Government Affairs, Tate & Lyle Ingredients Americas L.L.C.

View the full IDFA Ice Cream Board

IDFA Cheese Board

Director Additions:

Roxanne Bernstein, President & General Manager, Crystal Farms Dairy Company

William Beaton, CEO, Agri-Mark, Inc./Cabot

Mike Durkin, President & CEO, Leprino Foods Company

Ron Dunford, President & CEO, Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Rick Pedersen, President, Ornua Ingredients North America

Gold Business Partner Additions:

Dale Andersen, President & CEO, Delkor Systems, Inc.

View the full IDFA Cheese Board

IDFA Yogurt and Cultured Products Board

Director Addition:

Rick Beaman, Vice President, Hiland/Joint Venture Operations, Hiland Dairy Foods Co., LLC

Gold Business Partner Addition:

Nathan Arnold, P.E., Director, Client Development, Hixson Architects & Engineers

View the full IDFA Yogurt and Cultured Products Board

IDFA Ingredients Board

Director Additions:

Joe Coote, President, Global Ingredients, Darigold, Inc.

Mike Durkin, President & CEO, Leprino Foods Company

Kimberly Fisk, Head of Global Procurement, Commodities, Nestle S.A.

Dan LaMarche, Vice President, Operations, Agropur U.S. Operations

Uwe Schnell, President, North America, FrieslandCampina Ingredients North America, Inc.

Patti Smith, CEO, DairyAmerica

Íarlaith Smyth, President, Ornua Foods North America

View the full IDFA Ingredients Board

