Dairy Products Continue to be Popular Purchase in Households With Children

Oklahoma State University Dairy February 5, 2021

STILLWATER — Researchers from Oklahoma State University and Purdue University teamed up recently to assess the purchasing habits of households that buy dairy products for children, affirming an ages-old trend that what parents ate as kids plays a role in what they feed their own offspring.

“Yogurt, as an example, did not really become popular until the millennial generation were growing up. They now feed it regularly to their own kids, although not necessarily the same kind of yogurt they ate while younger,” said Courtney Bir, an agricultural economist and researcher with OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Key takeaways of the survey were that households with children were more likely to:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Oklahoma State University

~

Related Articles

Dairy

School Nutrition Enhanced Through Dairy Solutions

Dairy MAX Dairy, Retail & FoodService November 20, 2020

Dairy farmers know one of the best sources of nutrition for students is dairy and have been committed to youth wellness for decades. By responsibly producing dairy, farmers are not only feeding people but nourishing communities through addressing food insecurity challenges in schools. To continue this effort on behalf of local dairy farmers, Dairy MAX recently launched the Nutrition NOW platform as a full-service solution that offers school nutrition departments expertise and opportunities to increase dairy consumption within schools.