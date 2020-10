WESTBY, Wis. – If you’ve seen yourself going to the grocery store more often to buy dairy products, you’re not alone.

The latest research shows Americans are eating 653 pounds of dairy per person a year, the highest rate in six decades.

Those familiar with the small town of Westby know this:

“We are the cottage cheese capital of Wisconsin,” Westby Co-Operative Creamery sales & marketing manager Emily Bialkowski said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WKBT