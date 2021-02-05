AIB International: Do You Know What to Expect and How to Prepare for SQF Code Edition 9?

The SQF Institute recently updated Edition 9 with several intended outcomes. Primarily, they wanted to gain compliance with the GFSI 2020 Benchmarking Requirements. They also wanted to take the opportunity to make the codes more readable and user friendly, create more risk focus in audits, while also addressing industry specific risk and issues. Finally, they wanted to group common food sector activities together.

During her Jan. 27 “SQF Code, Edition 9: What to Expect & How to Prepare” webinar, Tammy Svoboda, Certification Manager, AIB International – Certification Services, talked through changes to the scheme, including changes to both the requirements and changes to the structure of the codes within the scheme.

When Do These Changes Take Effect?

The codes were released in their final form in Oct. 2020, with an implementation date of May 24, 2021. The only audits that will be performed to Edition 8.1 after May 23 are surveillance audits that support recertification audits conducted to Edition 8.1. Notably, there is no longer a desk audit requirement in Edition 9.0.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International