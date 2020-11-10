2 In-Demand Labels You Should Be Leveraging To Grow Your Market

AIB International Bakery November 10, 2020

COVID-19 has upended a lot of what we do. Many of us are now working from home in our good Zoom shirts, while running a homeschool, ordering our groceries online and washing our hands a whole lot more. (Thank goodness!) And as consumers our product preferences have also changed due to the crisis – more of us are turning to plant-based and gluten-free foods.

It’s a funny headline, but research is bearing out that yes, consumers are becoming more health conscious.

In a survey of 3,000 consumers in 15 countries, Accenture found that consumers are increasing their consumption of ethical products due to the COVID-19 crisis causing them to seriously consider the health and environmental impacts of their shopping choices.

Additionally, the study surmises that due to the scale of the changes identified in the findings this consumption change suggests a long-term shift expected to outlast the pandemic – stretching far beyond 18 months and possibly for the current decade.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International

Related Articles

Bakery

FDA Proposes Additional Food Traceability Requirements

September 30, 2020 AIB International

Does your operation produce or use ingredients like cheese, shell eggs, nut butter, various produce, fin fish, and ready-to-eat deli salads? If so, these and other ingredients are listed on proposed regulation that was released on Sept. 21 by The FDA with the goal of establishing additional traceability recordkeeping requirements for operations that manufacture, process, pack, or hold these and other ingredients.

Retail & FoodService

Zero Egg Cracks U.S. Plant-Based Foodservice Market

October 8, 2020 Zero Egg

As demand for alternatives to animal products is at an all-time high among omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans alike, Zero Egg, is cracking the U.S. market by boldly taking over the decades-old traditional World Egg Day on October 9 to introduce the first plant-based egg replacement that tastes, looks, and functions like an ordinary egg, but is entirely made with plants.