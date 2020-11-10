2 In-Demand Labels You Should Be Leveraging To Grow Your Market

COVID-19 has upended a lot of what we do. Many of us are now working from home in our good Zoom shirts, while running a homeschool, ordering our groceries online and washing our hands a whole lot more. (Thank goodness!) And as consumers our product preferences have also changed due to the crisis – more of us are turning to plant-based and gluten-free foods.

It’s a funny headline, but research is bearing out that yes, consumers are becoming more health conscious.

In a survey of 3,000 consumers in 15 countries, Accenture found that consumers are increasing their consumption of ethical products due to the COVID-19 crisis causing them to seriously consider the health and environmental impacts of their shopping choices.

Additionally, the study surmises that due to the scale of the changes identified in the findings this consumption change suggests a long-term shift expected to outlast the pandemic – stretching far beyond 18 months and possibly for the current decade.

