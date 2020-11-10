November is National Bread Month

November is a great time for pumpkin spice and everything nice, but it’s also the perfect time to celebrate National Bread Month. The wheat that Kansas grows is exceptionally adept at creating tasty, homemade bread, so be sure to celebrate this homegrown holiday.

One bushel of Kansas wheat can produce 90 loaves of whole wheat bread. In 2019, one acre could feed a family of three for more than 14 years! Or that same acre could feed 15,600 people for one day. In fact, the entirety of the 2019 Kansas wheat harvest could produce over 30 BILLION loaves of bread, which would feed the entire world population for almost 10 days.

When you’re baking your own warm, toasty loaf made from Kansas wheat, remember that the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans stress the need to make half your grains whole every day, so be sure to add a little variety in the type of flour you use. A typical loaf of bread contains 16 ounces of flour, which could differ based on recipe and type of flour.

