Fill A Glass With Hope Raises $135,500 to Provide Milk to Families in Need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dairy farmer and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program chair Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa., helped kick off the 2024 Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Spearheaded by Feeding Pennsylvania and local food banks, the campaign raised $135,500 in donations to feed Pennsylvania’s food-insecure families. To date, the campaign has provided more than 36 million servings of fresh milk to nourish those in need.

Fill a Glass with Hope was initiated in 2015 by Pennsylvania dairy farmers who wanted to ensure families in need had access to fresh, nutritious milk to feed their families. A partnership was formed between American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania’s nine-member food banks, and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

“Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks across the state,” said Feeding Pennsylvania CEO Julie Bancroft. “Fill a Glass with Hope allows food banks to secure more nutritious, protein-rich milk to help Pennsylvanians experiencing hunger thrive.”

“Dairy farmers make it their life’s work to provide nutritious food for all people, so the Fill a Glass with Hopecampaign is very meaningful to us,” said Lesher. She applauded everyone who is helping their neighbors who are experiencing hunger.

Lesher joined Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, along with representatives from Feeding Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith, former Pittsburgh Steeler and dairy advocate Charlie Batch, and the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Alternates for the announcement at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

“We’re so fortunate to have such dedicated partners who share our commitment to securing the availability of this mealtime staple for all Pennsylvanians,” said ADA Northeast CEO John Chrisman.

Learn more about Fill a Glass with Hope here.

Photo caption: American Dairy Association North East and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program joined Feeding Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association to kick off the 2024 Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign at the Pennsylvania Farm Show that raised $135,500 to start the year. From left to right are: John Chrisman, American Dairy Association North East CEO; Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Chair Lolly Lesher, PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith; Feeding Pennsylvania CEO Julie Bancroft; and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 8,500 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.