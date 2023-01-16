Fill A Glass With Hope Raises $201,000 to Provide Milk to Families in Need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dairy farmer and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program chair Jeff Raney of Adamsville, Pa., helped kick off the 2023 Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Spearheaded by Feeding Pennsylvania and local food banks, the campaign raised $201,000 in donations to feed Pennsylvania’s food-insecure families. To-date, the campaign has provided more than 34 million servings of fresh milk to nourish those in need.

Fill a Glass with Hope was initiated in 2015 by Pennsylvania dairy farmers who wanted to ensure families in need had access to fresh, nutritious milk to feed their families. A partnership was formed between American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania’s nine-member food banks, and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

“The contributions, developed through grants, corporate sponsors, and individual donations, enable food banks to purchase milk at a discounted price directly from processors to distribute to those in need,” said Feeding Pennsylvania Cheif Executive Officer Jane Clements. “The funds also support the expansion of the food banks’ infrastructure needed to handle fresh milk which is the largest challenge to distribution because of its perishability.”

“I’m proud to represent my fellow dairy farmers to highlight the importance of Fill a Glass with Hope,” said Raney. “This initiative showcases our dedication to producing wholesome, nutritious milk, and also for ensuring its accessibility to families in our communities throughout the state.”

Raney joined Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, along with representatives from Feeding Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and dairy advocate Torrey Smith, and the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Alternates for the announcement at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

“We’re so fortunate to have such dedicated partners who share our commitment to securing the availability of this mealtime staple for all Pennsylvanians,” said ADA Northeast CEO John Chrisman.

Learn more about Fill a Glass with Hope here.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.