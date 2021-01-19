Dairy Checkoff Programs Featured During Virtual Pennsylvania Dairy Summit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Interested in learning more about hosting a farm tour, or talking to consumers and the media about dairy farming? Want to learn more about dairy checkoff efforts – locally and nationally? American Dairy Association North East and Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) are offering presentations on these topics during the annual Pennsylvania Dairy Summit hosted by the Center for Dairy Excellence, being held virtually February 8-11.

“We’re looking forward to showing farmers how we’re investing their checkoff dollars in programs that grow sales and build trust in dairy,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Our retail and school programs are sales-focused, and our education and dairy image programs boost consumer confidence in dairy. Join our breakout sessions to learn more about each.”

Naczi will join other dairy checkoff leaders including DMI President Barb O’Brien to present “What has Dairy Checkoff Done for You Lately?” on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 1-2 p.m.

Additional ADA North East sessions include:

– “How to Host a Virtual Farm Tour” on Monday, Feb.8, from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– “We’re in the News: Preparing for Media Interviews” on Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– “Talking the Talk: How to Communicate with Consumers” on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

To register for the Dairy Summit and the ADA North East sessions, click here.

