Chobani Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees

NORWICH, N.Y. — Chobani, maker of Greek yogurts, oat milks, probiotic drinks, and dairy & plant based creamers, is launching Chobani™ Coffee, ready-to-drink coffees that are crafted with single origin cold brew and feature Chobani’s oat milks and dairy creamers.

“Nutrient dense Greek yogurt and coffee have long been a perfect pair, fueling our lives throughout the day,” said Peter McGuinness, President and COO of Chobani. “Chobani™ Coffee is crafted from single origin 100% Arabica beans, geared for the passionate coffee drinker looking for cold-press brews who love the added taste of creamers made from farm fresh milk and oat milk.”

The new Chobani™ Coffee addresses the large and growing $1.6 billion ready-to-drink coffee category, which has grown 17% year-over-year[1]. Starting in January, Chobani will offer consumers four new Chobani™ Coffee flavors: Cold Brew Pure Black (no sugar, no dairy); Cold Brew with Sweet Creamer and Cold Brew with Vanilla (each made from farm-fresh milk); and Cold Brew with Oatmilk (made with gluten-free oats).

Throughout 2020, Chobani successfully introduced products in three new categories, adding an oat milk platform, plant-based and dairy creamers, and functional wellness drinks. Chobani also continued to invest and innovate in the yogurt aisle, where the company reported growth of nearly 12% in 2020 from a year ago[2]. As a modern food company, Chobani believes in nonstop innovation that results in nutritious food, accessible to everyone, while supporting and caring for its people and communities near and far.

Across the platform, Chobani™ Coffee is authentically crafted and made with only natural ingredients, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and no preservatives. The oat milk and creamers in the cold brews are inspired by the company’s existing Chobani® Oat and Chobani® Coffee Creamer platforms. Chobani™ Coffee provides the caffeine equivalent to a standard cup of coffee, each containing about 85mg of caffeine per serving[3].

Available nationwide at grocery and retail stores, the suggested retail price for Chobani™ Coffee will be $4.49 per 32oz multi-serve or 2/$7 on promotion. The cold brew coffees are made with Tetra Top packaging, making them widely recyclable across the U.S.

About Chobani

Our founding mission is “better food for more people” but over a decade later, as we’ve grown from a yogurt company to a food-focused wellness company, Chobani has expanded its guiding vision to achieve nutritional, social, and environmental wellness. Leading the change is Chobani’s ambition “to make universal wellness happen sooner.” In short, Chobani uses food as a force for good, focusing philanthropic efforts on humanity and giving a portion of the company’s annual profits to support the needs of our communities. As the maker of America’s No. 1-selling Greek Yogurt brand, Chobani has since expanded its portfolio to include oat milks, probiotic drinks, and dairy- and plant-based creamers. All Chobani products are kosher certified, and are made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. With manufacturing in New York, Idaho and Australia, Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani