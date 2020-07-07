Chobani Releases New Upstate NY-Made Yogurt to Benefit Feeding America

Jacob Pucci, Syracuse.com Dairy July 7, 2020

South Edmeston, N.Y. — Greek yogurt Chobani announced the release today of a new variety of yogurt, the profits of which will entirely be donated to food banks across the country.

All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country that through its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, serves more than 40 million people a year. The Food Bank of Central New York is among those served by Feeding America.

The strawberry PB&J yogurt, Food Bank Batch, will be available on supermarket shelves nationwide from now through September.

