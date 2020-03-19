Chobani Supports Next Generation of Dairy Leaders

Nuzzled by newly weened calves, Emily Starceski ’23 feels right at home in the Cornell Teaching Dairy Barn.

She grew up working on her family’s farm in western New York, and now majors in animal science with a focus on dairy management. Starceski is one of four Cornell first-year students who’ve received $20,000 scholarships from Chobani to help them pursue a career in the dairy industry.

Announced in June 2018, the Chobani Scholars program supports New York state students at Cornell who have a family connection to dairy farming and plan to pursue a career in the dairy industry. Eligible students are chosen from those studying dairy management in the Department of Animal Science, at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS).

