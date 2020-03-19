So Delicious Launches New Coconutmilk Yogurt Line

So Delicious Dairy Free recently debuted a new line of yogurt products—Pairings Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives.

This new line features coconut yogurt paired with curated toppings, expanding upon the brand’s dairy-free yogurt range. Each new product includes the coconut yogurt alternative base, which is made with organic coconuts and live and active cultures, combined with a curated ‘sweet crunch of toppings.’

“At So Delicious, we’re passionate about delighting consumers with mind-blowing food experiences made with quality ingredients,” said So Delicious Dairy Free Brand Manager Joshua Cook.

