So Delicious Launches New Coconutmilk Yogurt Line

SYMPHONY BARNES, Veg Out Dairy March 19, 2020

So Delicious Dairy Free recently debuted a new line of yogurt products—Pairings Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives.

This new line features coconut yogurt paired with curated toppings, expanding upon the brand’s dairy-free yogurt range. Each new product includes the coconut yogurt alternative base, which is made with organic coconuts and live and active cultures, combined with a curated ‘sweet crunch of toppings.’

“At So Delicious, we’re passionate about delighting consumers with mind-blowing food experiences made with quality ingredients,” said So Delicious Dairy Free Brand Manager Joshua Cook.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Veg Out

