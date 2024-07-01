Califia Farms Introduces Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk

Califia Farms has introduced new two plantmilks, including Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk – the perfect plant-based additions to coffee, cereal, cooking, and baking. Like all products in Califia’s Simple & Organic line, these plantmilks are USDA Certified Organic and made with simple ingredients and no gums or oils.
Available at Whole Foods now with a suggested retail price of $6.99 and $6.49 respectively (48oz bottle), the new Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk follow the launch of Califia’s Organic Almond Creamers in April of this year. Later this summer, Califia will also be introducing a shelf-stable version of its popular Organic Almondmilk, coming to Amazon in a 6-pack.
- Califia Farms Organic Coconutmilk: Made from just water, organic coconut cream, organic coconut water, and a touch of baking soda.
- Califia Farms Organic Vanilla Almondmilk: Made from just water, organic almonds, pure vanilla extract, and sea salt.
- “Since launching our Simple & Organic line of almond milk, oat milk and creamers, it’s clear that consumers value having the option of plant-based products that are made with simple, clean ingredients with no gums or oils,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Califia Farms. “Our new Organic Vanilla Almondmilk and Organic Coconutmilk follow this trend, while offering delicious, new varieties to try.