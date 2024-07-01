Califia Farms Introduces Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk

Califia Farms has introduced new two plantmilks, including Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk – the perfect plant-based additions to coffee, cereal, cooking, and baking. Like all products in Califia’s Simple & Organic line, these plantmilks are USDA Certified Organic and made with simple ingredients and no gums or oils.

Available at Whole Foods now with a suggested retail price of $6.99 and $6.49 respectively (48oz bottle), the new Organic Coconutmilk and Organic Vanilla Almondmilk follow the launch of Califia’s Organic Almond Creamers in April of this year. Later this summer, Califia will also be introducing a shelf-stable version of its popular Organic Almondmilk, coming to Amazon in a 6-pack.