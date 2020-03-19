Treeline Launches New Vegan Cream Cheese Line

This summer, New York-based vegan brand Treeline Treenut Cheese will launch a new line of cashew-based cream cheese at retailers nationwide.

The line will be available in three flavors (Plain, Chive & Onion, and Strawberry) and complement its existing line of vegan soft French-style cheeses in flavors such Cracked Salt & Pepper, Chipotle-Serrano, and Scallion.

“Our new vegan cream cheeses are so good that even the most ardent dairy cream cheese lover will find them hard to resist,” Treeline Founder Michael Schwarz told VegNews.

