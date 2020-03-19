Maine Crisp Hires National Director of Sales

WATERVILLE, Maine – Maine Crisp Company, an award-winning specialty food company making gluten-free crackers, recently hired consumer packaged goods and food industry veteran Mark Paradiso as the company’s new National Director of Sales. Paradiso brings more than 20 years of experience with large consumer and entrepreneurial food brands as well as 10 years of experience as principal of a major food brokerage.

In his new role, Paradiso is responsible for national sales and business development, the creation of a long-term sales strategy, management of existing customer relationships and building an experienced sales team. He will be integral in helping Maine Crisp Company reach its goal of becoming the premier manufacturer of delicious and healthy gluten-free crackers ideal for pairing with fine cheese and accouterments.

Earlier in his career, he founded Paradiso Specialty Foods, Inc., a $3.5 million food brokerage company representing well-known brands such as Jelly Belly, Perugina/Nestle and Smithfield/Williamsburg Foods. He also served as the Regional Sales Manager of Keebler Company and as the National Sales Manager for 1996 Atlanta Olympics Product Licensee, the Seckinger-Lee Company, which was later bought by Byrd.

Before joining Maine Crisp Company, Paradiso served as the National Sales Director at Byrd Cookie Company and Bodacious Food Company, family-owned cookie and specialty food companies, respectively, in Georgia. During his tenure with these brands, he provided key account management for all sales and promotion planning at specialty retailers, big box stores and major grocers, including Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joe’s and The Fresh Market. He also served as the National Sales Manager for Fusion Gourmet, a multi-brand specialty food manufacturer based in Gardena, California.

“We are thrilled that Mark is joining us and bringing his extensive experience in the specialty food market to our exciting opportunities,” said Michael Ross, Maine Crisp Company’s CEO. “His strategic approach to business growth, clear understanding of the specialty food market and commitment to cultivating customer relationships will help us grow the business to meet the opportunity.”



About Maine Crisp

Founded in and operating out of Waterville, Maine, Maine Crisp Company is a pioneer in using naturally gluten-free buckwheat and a unique combination of nuts, seeds and dried fruit. The resulting crackers are served in some of the finest cheese shops and specialty food stores in the nation. Three existing flavors—Wild Blueberry Walnut, Cranberry Almond and Cinnamon Maple will be joined by others as the company grows.