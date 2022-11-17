Gift to UW-River Falls for Dairy Plant Renovation Establishes New Name For Facility

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant is to now be known as the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence.

This is because the Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., of Greenwood, dairy industry leaders and UW-River Falls strategic partners, announced on Thursday an additional $475,000 commitment toward UWRF’s Dairy Pilot Plant Renovation Project, according to a media release from UW-River Falls.

This brings their cumulative support to $1 million and earns them naming rights for the facility.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WEAU