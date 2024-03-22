Good Planet Foods Launches New Olive Oil Cheese Slices

BELLEVUE, Wash. — GOOD PLANeT Foods, best known for introducing the first Olive Oil Cheese, is extending its delicious product line to include Cheese Slices in Sharp Cheddar and Smoked Gouda flavors. The cheeses are continuing to disrupt the category as dairy-free options that offer exceptional taste, meltability, and more heart health benefits because they’re made with superfood, olive oil.

Crafted with non-GMO, vegan ingredients, each GOOD PLANeT Olive Oil Cheese Slice has 0 grams of saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, and less than half the calories compared to dairy cheese. Most vegan cheeses are made with coconut oil, and therefore contain high amounts of saturated fat. The switch to olive oil in GOOD PLANeT’s new Olive Oil Cheese Slices is a game changer, because it offers both heart health benefits and the delicious cheese experience people want and expect.

“We’ve had a great response from retailers and consumers following the launch of the first-ever Olive Oil Cheese,” remarked Bart Adlam co-CEO of GOOD PLANeT Foods. “Our new Olive Oil Cheese Slices deliver on unique usage occasions for consumers with outstanding flavor, texture, and melt-in-your-mouth quality, all with minimal saturated fat.”

Sharp Cheddar and Smoked Gouda Slices from GOOD PLANeT make the ultimate grilled cheese, level up any sandwich, taste great as a snack straight from the bag, or can be melted perfectly into any recipe. It has a phenomenal flavor and texture for everyone to enjoy.

“Our mission in introducing the pioneering Olive Oil Cheese to the market has always been to provide consumers with a dairy-free, healthier alternative that offers fantastic taste and appeals to all consumers including vegans and non-vegans,” stated David Israel, co-CEO and Founder of GOOD PLANeT Foods. “With our latest offerings, the Sharp Cheddar and Smoked Gouda Slices, we’re further enhancing versatility.”

GOOD PLANeT’s new Olive Oil Cheese Slices are rolling out in April nationally at Whole Foods Market and more. GOOD PLANeT will be sampling the new Slices for attendees of EXPO West at Booth #N507. For more information, visit https://goodplanetfoods.com/olive-oil-based/.

High-res product images can be found here.

About GOOD PLANeT Foods

With the mission to be better for people and the planet, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products for everyone, including its revolutionary, first-ever Olive Oil Cheese. Their plant-based cheeses are made from high quality ingredients that create a superior taste, texture, and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without compromising on the joyful experience of cheese. All products are free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat. GOOD PLANeT Foods are also gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, and non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods is available nationwide at grocery retailers, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Giant, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and to find the closest retailer to you, please visit www.goodplanetfoods.com and follow @goodplanetfoods on social media.