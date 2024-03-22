WCMA Notes: Dairy Processors’ Advocacy Yields Results

There are more than 12,000 registered lobbyists in Washington, D.C., outnumbering members of Congress by approximately 22:1. In Wisconsin, more than 700 lobbyists roam the halls of our State Capitol in Madison. They have meaningful connections, valuable experience, and some have deep pockets, but I’d argue few can make an argument more compelling than you.

Just a few weeks ago, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) held its annual Advocacy Day, with more than 60 dairy processors sending staff leaders to share their interests, from immigration reform to increased dairy hauling capacity. Their voices were heard – by Congressman Derrick Van Orden; members of the Evers Administration cabinet, including high-ranking representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Department of Natural Resources, and Department of Transportation; and state lawmakers who’ve championed our industry’s priorities – and a few who have not.

Events like this one, paired with personal meetings throughout the year, have helped WCMA members develop open lines of communication with elected officials, and earn positive results. That’s especially clear, as we take stock of our “wins” as Wisconsin’s 2023-24 legislative cycle draws to a close.

