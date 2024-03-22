United Selections Unveils New Showhouse in Ecuador: A great new milestone to breed a colourful rose future for every part in the world.

United Selections, a global and proud rose breeder and well known in the floral industry, proudly announces the grand opening of its new showhouse in Ecuador. This momentous occasion is a new chapter in their commitment to delivering exceptional blooms tailored to Latin American climates.

Situated amidst the picturesque landscapes of Ecuador, Cayambe, our brand new showhouse showcases an exquisite array of standard and spray roses, meticulously selected to thrive in the region’s unique environmental conditions.

