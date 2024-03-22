Selecta Releases New Dianthus & ESC Catalog for 2024

Selecta Floral March 22, 2024

Our new Dianthus & ESC catalogue 2024 is here.

For a little bit extra colour on currently grey winter days! At the centre of our assortment is the most homogeneous pot carnation series on the market: Oscar® – now with a total of 19 varieties and countless combination options, an absolute guarantee of success for every grower. Attractive new products can be found there, but also in our scented carnation series DiaDeur® and in the hardy Carmen series.

You will also find several novelties in the Diantica® perennial carnations. Pure White – as the name suggests in pure white and with double flowers – and Red Moment, single-flowered in intense red with a dark centre. Great splashes of colour in Autumn Friends bowls, for example.

