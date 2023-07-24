Selecta Reviews FlowerTrials 2023

After four eventful days we left our FlowerTrials® location 2023 with an overall very positive conclusion. We are very pleased that the new location at Kwekerij Bloem en Tuin in de Lier/NL was well accepted.

Also at the new location we were able to welcome many visitors from home and abroad and had many interesting conversations. The Selecta team would like to thank you for the interest in our varieties and the positive feedback on the exhibition and the quality of the plants.

We are especially pleased about the great number of comments on our novelties:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Selecta