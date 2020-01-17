Royal Van Zanten at FlowerTrials 2020

Royal Van Zanten Floral January 17, 2020

This year Royal Van Zanten is showing her top novelty selection of pot and bedding plants during FlowerTrials 2020, the largest event on pot and bedding plants genetics.

Both inside and outside Royal Van Zanten shows her new varieties and plant concepts to many international visitors. We introduce here our new novelties from our breeding program and are ready for an introduction.

1. NEW! Charmelita

We have a new addition to our pot alstroemeria assortment: Charmelita! The plants in this interesting series display the same distinctive flowers as the cut flowers of its older sister Charmelia. Charmelitas are genetically compact and are remarkable because of their profusion of flowers and extra long keeping quality. They develop into robust compact plants for trouble-free transport. Available in two colours.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal Van Zanten

Related Articles

Floral

FlowerTrials: Even the Rain Could Not Dampen the Spirits

June 27, 2019 FlowerTrials

With 7007 unique visitors from 66 countries, FlowerTrials continues be the centre of floriculture in week 24. No less than 62 breeders showed hundreds of new introductions and many more existing pot and bedding plants to growers, distributors and retailers from across the world.

Floral

FlowerTrials in Week 24; a Must-See for Green Professionals

March 28, 2019 FlowerTrials

From 11th to 14th June, 62 breeding companies in the Westland and Aalsmeer areas (The Netherlands) and Rheinland Westfalen area (Germany) will open their doors at 31 locations to show their latest assortment in pot and bedding plants to growers, exporters and buyers from across the world.

Floral

Six Gorgeous Plants Competing for FleuroStar

May 28, 2019 Fleuroselect

Fleuroselect proudly presents the six entries in this year’s FleuroStar Contest. Each of these novelties is hoping to be hailed as the next ‘Winner with the Wow Factor’, the variety with the highest visual impact at point of sale.