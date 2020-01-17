Royal Van Zanten at FlowerTrials 2020

This year Royal Van Zanten is showing her top novelty selection of pot and bedding plants during FlowerTrials 2020, the largest event on pot and bedding plants genetics.



Both inside and outside Royal Van Zanten shows her new varieties and plant concepts to many international visitors. We introduce here our new novelties from our breeding program and are ready for an introduction.

1. NEW! Charmelita

We have a new addition to our pot alstroemeria assortment: Charmelita! The plants in this interesting series display the same distinctive flowers as the cut flowers of its older sister Charmelia. Charmelitas are genetically compact and are remarkable because of their profusion of flowers and extra long keeping quality. They develop into robust compact plants for trouble-free transport. Available in two colours.

