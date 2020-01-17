Chrysal Introduces Recyclable Plastic flower Food Sachet

Naarden – The growing challenge of plastics in the environment means it is more urgent than ever to find solutions to reduce, re-use and recycle. Chrysal now introduces a new and fully Recyclable Plastic flower food sachet. With this new powder sachet we contribute to a circular economy in which we not only use less plastic, but the plastic we use can either be reused, recycled or composted. Our goal is to be the most sustainable partner in the flower industry, constantly working to reduce flower wastage, water use and packaging materials.

Our new Recyclable Plastic flower food sachet is made from fully recyclable plastic and contributes to a circular economy. The benefits of recycling our waste are enormous. Recycling means saving raw materials, energy and water. The Recyclable Plastic sachet contains our Chrysal Universal flower food that keeps flowers beautiful up to 60% longer.

Introducing the Recyclable Plastic sachet is part of our ambition to be the most sustainable partner in the flower industry. Ten years ago we started with Chrysal Cares, our sustainability program. By using Chrysal products, significantly less water is used and flower wastage and packaging materials reduces. Peter Vriends, Chrysal CEO “Our goal is to make our packaging sustainable through the Reduce, Re-use and Recycle principle and to contribute to our sustainability goals and those of our customers. We are looking at all of our packaging and one of the steps we are taking is introducing a Recyclable Plastic flower food sachet. In 2022 we want 50 percent of our sachets packaging to be either recyclable, compostable or re-usable.”

We continue to work hard on solutions to reduce our footprint, contribute to a circular economy and make the chain more sustainable in order to contribute to a better world.

Chrysal, Nurturing Beauty

Do you want to know more about our new Recyclable Plastic flower food sachet? Check our website and Chrysal Cares page.

Chrysal International

Chrysal is a main driving force in the flower and plant industry and worldwide market leader in flower food. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of cut flowers and potted plants in your own home, Chrysal has products to keep them looking fresh for longer. Through more than 85 years of experience and innovation, a commitment to quality and an on-going search for sustainable solutions, we aim to meet our customers’ needs – today ánd tomorrow. The result? Flowers and plants that last longer, happy customers and, in the end, a more beautiful world. Chrysal. Nurturing beauty.