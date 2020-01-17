Country Archer Launches New Pineapple Mini Pork Stick 8-Pack at Winter Fancy Food Show

San Bernardino, Calif. – Country Archer Jerky Co., the number one meat snack brand in the natural and specialty channels, will debut a new format in its growing meat stick line with the launch of new Pineapple Mini Pork Stick 8-Packs at the 2020 Winter Fancy Food Show at booth #6380. The new format comes in response to the skyrocketing popularity of its larger counterpart as well as the increasing demand for mini meat stick options that the brand is experiencing. The new Pineapple Mini Pork Stick 8-Packs feature eight individually wrapped mini snacks per bag and are the ideal Keto Certified snacking solution for the lunchbox and on-the-go consumers looking for convenience and real, premium ingredients in the new year without overloading on carbs and sugar.

Already the crafter of a flourishing meat stick line, Country Archer’s newest mini option illustrates the brand’s leadership in the industry. Having entered the clean meat stick category less than four years ago, Country Archer’s meat sticks are growing at a rate of 110 percent.* The brand started with an Original Mini Beef Stick 28-Pack and has since launched an 8-count pack and 3-stick trio pack, providing more purchasing options for one of its most rapidly growing items in the club channel and online. Country Archer is currently the fastest growing meat snack brand of the top 15 brands in the U.S.*

Country Archer is committed to crafting their pork sticks with premium, tender antibiotic-free pork that is free of nitrites, MSG, gluten, antibiotics and added hormones. With zero grams of sugar, the Pineapple Mini Pork Sticks are perfect for carb- and sugar-conscious individuals looking for healthier snacking options in the new year. They are bursting with flavor reminiscent of a tropical vacation, offering a paleo-friendly, not-too-sweet portable treat with bits of real pineapple you can taste and see in every bite The Mini Sticks are ideal for those seeking a snack that caters to specialty diets with a clean label, a critical factor for CEO and Co-founder Eugene Kang.

“When launching new products, we always want to deliver something that meets at the intersection of taste, health and convenience,” said Kang. “We received amazing feedback on our original, larger sized versions of the Pineapple Pork Sticks, and wanted to give consumers an even more convenient, portion-controlled, on-the-go option. Growing up working in my parents’ convenience store, I was always around unhealthy snacks filled with unknown, questionable ingredients. In an age where people are always busy, our new minis are clean ingredient solutions that deliver satiating protein, real, juicy chunks of pineapple and low carbs and sugar. Today’s consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable options, and with the new year upon us, they’re are looking to make healthy lifestyle changes. These new meat snacks are a great opportunity to meet that need.”

In 2019, Country Archer released four bold new meat stick flavors, Chorizo Beef & Pork, Hatch Chile Turkey, Maple Pork and Pineapple Pork, which can also be sampled at the booth, along with the brand’s 3- and 8-packs of Original Mini Beef Sticks. The clean protein snacks are Paleo and Keto Certified or friendly, and feature little to zero grams of sugar as a result of mouthwateringly sweet dates.

MSRP for the Pineapple Mini Pork 8-Pack is $7.99, 3-Stick Trio Pack of Original Mini Beef Sticks is $2.99, $7.99 for the 8-Pack of Original Mini Beef Sticks is $7.99.

Country Archer jerky and meat sticks are available at more than 25,000 conventional, natural, mass, and convenience stores nationwide, including Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Safeway, Smart & Final, Love’s Travel Centers, Speedway, Wawa, Pilot Flying J and Travel Centers of America. For product and sales inquiries, please contact info@countryarcher.com. To learn more about Country Archer, please visit www.countryarcher.com or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).

*During latest 52 weeks in MULOC + Natural + Specialty (period ending December 1, 2019).

About Country Archer Jerky Co.

Country Archer Jerky Co. is a leading producer of delicious real-ingredient jerky and meat sticks. The number one jerky brand in the natural and specialty channels, Country Archer crafts all its meat snacks with high-quality, premium and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes and all of the everyday doers who want more from their food, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative and mouthwatering flavors, high protein content and responsibly-sourced, real ingredients. The brand supports sustainable farming practices, including sourcing its protein from grass-fed and finished pasture-raise cattle that are never confined to feed lots. Each meat snack is crafted with gourmet cuts of extra-lean, USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and finished beef, tender antibiotic-free turkey and pork. All Country Archer products are free of nitrites, MSG, gluten, antibiotics and added hormones. Country Archer meat snacks are available at fine retailers nationwide, including Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit www.countryarcher.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter.