Angelic Bakehouse Showcases Elevated Recipes Featuring Culinary-Driven Line of Nutritious Products at Winter Fancy Food Show

Cudahy, Wis. – Angelic Bakehouse, innovator of delicious sprouted whole grain baked goods, today announced it will be showcasing elevated recipes featuring its culinary-driven line of nutritious products at the Winter Fancy Food Show. With a focus on its newest innovations, including the sweet and savory 7 Sprouted Whole Grains Crisps and Reduced Sodium Flatzza Crusts, the recipes will offer attendees a chance to experience the Sprouted and Fresh Pressed™ whole grain difference at booth #N504.

“Angelic Bakehouse wants everyone to have daily elevated eating experiences that are incredibly delicious – and nutritious,” said Jenny Marino, founder of Angelic Bakehouse. “The crave-worthy recipes we’ve created showcase elegant and simple ways to elevate appetizers and meals by kicking it up a notch – in both flavor and nutrition. Whether you are hosting an awards viewing party for the Oscars, having the family over to watch the Super Bowl, or cooking for one, Angelic Bakehouse will help raise the bar!”

The elevated recipes are centered on two recent launches from Angelic Bakehouse.

The Reduced Sodium Flatzza Crust boasts a superior taste and texture that is perfect for making veggie pizza, Italian flatbread, or whatever suits your fancy – without forgoing flavor. This offering has nearly three times less sodium, half the fat, half the sugar, and almost one-third the net carbs per serving than the nation’s leading brand of pizza crusts.

The sweet and savory 7 Sprouted Whole Grains Crisps put traditional crackers and dipping chips made with white flour to shame. These delightful Crisps feature one-of-a kind flavors, including Pickled Sweet Onion & Beet, Blueberry & Lemon Zest, Harissa, Green Chile & Sweet Potato, and Fig & Tarragon Vinaigrette.

Per serving these deliver 2X the protein, 3X the fiber and nearly 50% fewer net carbs than the leading dipping chip, making the bag nearly impossible to put down!

“We are extremely proud to offer a wide range of products that transform the eating experience,” said Marino. “Each line was thoughtfully crafted to provide delectable and healthier alternatives to traditional market offerings. The scrumptious recipes we designed prove that making an elevated meal at home can be fun and easy. We want our consumers to look forward to hosting the next Hollywood award viewing or sports party. All Angelic Bakehouse products possess superior flavor and nutrition that go hand-in-hand with entertaining, and take it to a whole new level!”

Like all Angelic Bakehouse products, the 7 Sprouted Whole Grains Crisps and Reduced Sodium Flatzza Crusts are egg-free, nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sesame seed free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan and free of seven of the top eight allergens, excluding wheat. Additional recipe details include:

Angelic Bakehouse foods are available at select natural and conventional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, Hannaford, HEB, Walmart, Costco and more. To learn more about Angelic Bakehouse’s full portfolio of sprouted grain products or for recipe ideas, please visit www.angelicbakehouse.com.

At Angelic Bakehouse every ingredient we select and decision we make is thoughtful and intentional. Our food stands out, not only because of its taste, but our commitment to using non-GMO ingredients and making products that are vegan, kosher and allergen friendly, free of seven of the top eight most common allergens. We're bringing food back to its roots. And then sprouting something even better.

