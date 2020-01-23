Vermont Creamery Debuts New Goat Cheese Dips at Winter Fancy Food Show

Websterville, Vermont – Vermont Creamery, the premium leading brand of fresh goat cheese, is expanding their offerings in the category with the launch of Goat Cheese Dips. The new Goat Cheese Dips will debut at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco (Booth #2243).

“We have seen incredible growth in the goat cheese category over the past couple of years,” said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. “Goat cheese can be used in so many ways – from cheeseboards to crumbled on a salad and as centerpieces on a party spread. Fostering the growing excitement for new usage occasions and flavors is our passion, and we saw an opportunity to add a fresh new offering to the cheese dip category by blending fresh, creamy goat cheese with unique flavors.”

Hitting stores this spring, Vermont Creamery’s new trio of Goat Cheese Dips are where bright, herby, vegetal flavors meet the mild freshness of creamy goat cheese, while boasting clean ingredient labels and sustainable packaging.

Available in Classic, Red Pepper & Lemon (sourced from Specialty Food Importer Food Match), and Garlic & Herb, this 5 oz. medley of flavored goat cheese is perfect for game day grazing, after school snacking, or easy entertaining. They are poised to deliver on the trend of elevated entertaining, with sophisticated flavors and a base of creamy goat cheese, offering consumers the opportunity to take their hosting platters beyond hummus and classic dips.

Our talented team of Vermont Bettermakers use a combination of science and art to transform our high-quality milk from family farms, into delicious dairy that’s consciously crafted to love. For high-res imagery, click here.

To learn more about Vermont Creamery or find a retailer near you, visit www.vermontcreamery.com.

About Vermont Creamery

Crafted in Vermont’s green mountains, Vermont Creamery’s line of fresh and aged goat cheeses, cultured butter, and crème fraîche have won hundreds of national and international awards. In their 35th year of business, Vermont Creamery supports a network of family farms, promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. B Corp Certified in 2014, Vermont Creamery is committed to using business as a force for good, and has been ranked one of “The Best Places to Work in Vermont,” by Vermont Business Magazine. Vermont Creamery is a subsidiary of Minnesota-based Land O’Lakes, Inc., one of America’s premier agribusiness and food companies. For more information, visit www.vermontcreamery.com.