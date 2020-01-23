Pub Sub Delivery: Instacart and Publix Team up for New Meal Options

Grocery delivery app Instacart is making it even easier for Floridians to continue their love affair with the “Pub Sub.”

Publix and Instacart announced on Thursday a new program launching across Florida called Instacart Meals that allows shoppers to easily add a deli order to their grocery list. The program was piloted in Orlando and will spread across Florida in the coming weeks, according to Instacart.

“With Instacart, it’s easier than ever for our customers to get prepared subs fast — the way they want — delivered along with their grocery essentials,” Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said in a statement. “Our expanded collaboration also means that our customers will not have to wait in line for our popular Publix subs.”

