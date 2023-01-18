Instacart Shoppers Have New Option: Here’s The Latest Southern Tier Grocery Store to Join

Weis Markets customers now have access to Instacart, giving customers additional options to shop for groceries and household essentials.

Weis operates nine markets in Broome County and one in Elmira, and its new partnership allows it to compete with Wegmans, Price Chopper and Aldi for customers interested in same-day delivery or store pickup.

Weis Markets Inc., is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, and operates close to 200 locations, with a high concentration in Pennsylvania and Maryland. It purchased 12 Giant Markets stores in Broome County in 2009.

