Humboldt County-based cheese producer Cypress Grove has been crafting award-winning, internationally-renowned cheeses since 1983 and at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco from January 19 to 21, 2020 at booth #2143, the brand will be showcasing new additions to their goat cheese line, including the unveiling of a completely new flavor combination of one of the world’s favorite soft-ripened cheeses, Humboldt Fog®.

It’s no secret that cheese is a favorite accompaniment to other indulgences, such as chocolate and spice, and with these new varieties Cypress Grove is combining the flavor profiles you know and trust. Kicking off the new decade with these cheesy combinations, they’re slated to roll out quarterly offerings starting this spring. Humboldt Fog® is one of the most well-known and beloved cheeses in America and now internationally, and in 2020, cheesemaker Cypress Grove debuts three nationally-available cheeses that put a new twist on the classic soft-ripened cheese that features a distinctive ribbon of edible vegetable ash.

The Original American Original® — double remixed

The Humboldt Fog Remix line rolled out in 2017 with seasonally rotating, limited edition cheeses featuring ribbons of herbs and spices replacing Humboldt Fog’s classic line of black ash. The 2020 Remixes take it to the next level: they’re double remixed. The Humboldt Fog Remix line now combines each limited edition flavor into the cheese paste, so not only does each wheel highlight a flavorful ribbon through its center — just like previous Remixes — but it now provides a bigger, bolder taste in each and every bite.

Dill Remix (Spring 2020) : Brightening up a new season with a remix featuring dill and hand-harvested dill pollen, paying homage to fresh disk PsycheDillic®, with a surprising depth of flavor with a tart and bright finish.

Chipotle Cacao Remix (Summer 2020): The most unique of the line and deviant to traditional Cypress Grove flavors, this remix highlights chipotles and a distinctive ribbon of locally-made Dick Taylor chocolate through the center — the slow burn of smoked peppers with a hint of smooth dark chocolate. Chipotle peppers are mixed into the cheese for added kick.

Haze Remix (Fall 2020): A play on the iconic Purple Haze® fresh disk, this remix provides hints of lavender and hand-harvested wild fennel pollen — utterly addictive and unforgettable, with the ribbons of flavors are woven into the ash.

THE GROVERS

Cypress Grove® is the leading producer of delicious American goat cheese that makes you want to do the happy dance, including Humboldt Fog®, the Original American Original®. Founded in 1983 by goat cheese pioneer Mary Keehn, Cypress Grove conjures cheeses across three product lines that complete every cheese case: fresh, soft-ripened, and aged. Proudly based in Arcata, California, Cypress Grove transforms the ordinary to extraordinary, producing unforgettable cheeses and leading the charge in the American cheese movement.