Brand Spankin’ New: Cypress Grove Showcases New Exact Weight Items at Summer Fancy Food Show

Cypress Grove, the Humboldt County-based cheese producer making award-winning and world-renowned cheeses since 1983, will be showcasing several new additions to their acclaimed goat cheese line at this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show in New York at booth #468. Little Giant and Meyer Lemon and Honey fresh goat cheese disk will take the spotlight in the What’s New What’s Hot showcase as well as a front-and-center placement at the cheesemaker’s booth alongside sofi Award winner Fog Lights and California State Fair gold medalist Hatch Chile fresh goat cheese disk.

Good Things Come in Small Packages

Released in February 2021, Little Giant makes its Summer Fancy Food debut this June. Smooth, buttery, and delicate — Little Giant is a bright and fudgy goat cheese that makes a big impact in a tiny package. With subtly sweet, yeast-like flavors of bread fresh out of the oven and mushroomy notes that intensify as the cheese matures, this little goat cheese is mild and delectable at any age. Little Giant has a downy-white, edible rind (kinda like a brie), and like other bloomy cheeses, it continues to ripen from the outside in as it ages.

Little Giant is the result of years-long experimentation and development to create a 100% goat milk bloomy rind cheese that is as ooey gooey and luscious as creamy cow milk cheeses. Key highlights include:

No cut-and-wrap required

Fixed weight — ideal for consumers who are looking for grab-n-go and ecommerce-friendly cheeses

Small pack size: 6/ 4 oz wheels

Packaged in an eye-catching box to attract attention

Pairs well with others!

○ Drinks: sparkling wine, hazy IPA

○ Bites: briny olives, shortbread cookies, wildflower honey ● Has been known to “mysteriously” disappear in one sitting.

California Sunshine

Available summer 2022, Meyer Lemon and Honey 4 oz fresh goat cheese disk features floral Meyer lemon slightly sweetened with delicate alfalfa honey mixed into our fresh goat cheese — tangy with a balanced sweetness and the brightness of California sunshine. We use the finest ingredients we can get our hands on, and always start with the highest quality milk — the building block for our entire line of cheese. 50% of fresh goat cheese sold is flavored, and Hatch flavored cheeses have outpaced the growth of deli cheese by 15x in the past year. This seasonal cheese is exact weight, ecommerce-friendly, and the perfect addition to any summer picnic or celebration.

Turn on the Fog Lights

We’re thrilled that Fog Lights, the newest addition to the Humboldt Fog family of cheeses, won the New Product sofi Award in the Cheese, Non-Cow Milk / Mixed Milk category in 2021 — and we’re even more excited for its Summer Fancy Food Show debut. Fog Lights was launched in summer 2020 in response to the changing market and evolving consumer needs. Fog Lights is fresh, tangy, and earthy — a dense and fudgy little 6 oz goat cheese that’s available as a grab-n-go whole wheel at select retailers nationwide and online.

Freshly Hatched

A California State Fair gold medalist, Hatch Chile 4 oz disk is a seasonal fresh goat cheese that puts popular Hatch chiles front and center. Earthy, smoke-kissed, and bright, our Hatch Chile fresh goat cheese disk combines the tangy brightness of fresh goat cheese with the mild spice and buttery texture of flame-roasted Hatch green chiles. 50% of fresh goat cheese sold is flavored, and Hatch flavored cheeses have outpaced the growth of deli cheese by 15x in the past year. This seasonal cheese, available summer 2022, is exact weight, ecommerce-friendly, and the perfect addition to any summer picnic or celebration.

THE GROVERS

Cypress Grove® is the leading producer of delicious American goat cheese that makes you want to do the happy dance, including Humboldt Fog®, the Original American Original®. Founded in 1983 by goat cheese pioneer Mary Keehn, Cypress Grove conjures cheeses across three product lines that complete every cheese case: fresh, soft-ripened, and aged. Proudly based in Arcata, California, Cypress Grove transforms the ordinary to extraordinary, producing unforgettable cheeses and leading the charge in the American cheese movement.